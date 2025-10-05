Locals stunned after spotting deer struggling at construction site: 'Lose their way'

The deer was sighted at an area known for being busy and congested.

When an Indian spotted deer was found roaming through an information technology park in Mumbai, rescue organizations arrived to bring it to a veterinarian for a checkup and return it to its habitat.

The two-day rescue operation was launched after the Wildlife Welfare Association, a leading rescue service in India, received a call about a deer struggling to cross the Mithi River, which leads to Mumbai, per the Hindustan Times. When rescuers from WWA and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park arrived at the scene, the animal had managed to escape from the river but was now trapped in a construction site near the IT park.

"We all together, along with local volunteers, made a way and drove out of the site for the deer to escape safely," a WWA representative told the Mid-day newspaper. "Once the deer was in the green corridor, our team ensured its safe return near Vihar Lake, its natural habitat."

Unfortunately, the deer didn't remain in its home for very long. The next day, the WWA team got a call from the Powai police about a deer spotted wandering near an IT park in the city. When the rescue teams returned to help the animal, they found it in an abandoned plot of land surrounded by overgrown vegetation.

To make sure it wasn't injured, Dr. Vinaya Jangle, the head veterinarian of SGNP, decided the best course of action was to tranquilize the deer and take it in for a checkup.

Though no injuries were found, the deer appeared exhausted after its two-day journey. After allowing it to rest for a while, the teams released it back into the forest, hoping it would no longer venture into the busy city centers. However, this wasn't an isolated occurrence, as animals often get lost trying to navigate urban areas to reach new habitats.

"It is common for wildlife to lose their way and reach urban fringes. Just last month, a 5-foot crocodile was rescued from the same vicinity," an SGNP official told the Hindustan Times.

According to Newsband, the deer was sighted at the Aurum Exam Center in Powai, a busy and congested area known for its proximity to many IT and corporate offices. There are green spaces nearby, but animals often become confused in large urban areas and can easily wander far from their habitats.

Wildlife crossings and bridges can provide a safe passage for animals, especially near highways. Many governments around the globe have approved them after realizing their effectiveness in reducing collisions. However, even in the heart of cities, researchers have found that large mammals can thrive as long as they have access to ample interconnected green spaces.

Animals will likely always depend on humans to some extent to ensure their safety, and that's why rescue operations are so important, especially in the modern world, where human civilization and animal habitats often overlap.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the teams involved for their timely support and teamwork in making this rescue a success," per a statement from WWA, as Mid-day reported. "A call like this is a reminder of the critical role each of us plays in safeguarding our urban wildlife and the importance of swift, collective action to ensure their safety and well-being."

