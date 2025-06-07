Officials celebrate as grizzly bears are caught on camera using unique new bridge: 'It was pretty amazing to see firsthand'

It's a good sign to see them roaming in their space.

KHOL 89.1FM reported that grizzly bears in Wyoming are exploring the new wildlife crossings near Wyoming Highway 22.

WYDOT, Teton County, and the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resources Trust funded the four new crossings in the area for wildlife navigation around the existing intersection construction. After a rancher spotted the bear using one, project engineer Mick Farrell captured a photo as it crossed the Snake River. Designated crossings can improve wildlife conservation for Wyoming's 122 mammal species by reducing unnecessary contact with people.

Seeing a healthy grizzly bear safely using the crossing was good news after four fatalities in a month. KHOL 89.1FM reported that one cub was hit by a car, and two young bears may have been killed by an adult male grizzly. Another one was euthanized after dangerous behavior in Yellowstone.

Grizzlies enable healthy biodiversity, so it's a good sign to see them roaming in their space. These apex predators keep nature in balance by hunting herbivores capable of overgrazing, which also reduces foraging and habitat space for pollinators. Typical grizzly activities like digging help aerate the soil, and they disperse blueberry and buffaloberry seeds in their feces.

The brown large bear that can reach up to 700 pounds is listed as threatened by the Endangered Species Act. However, conservation acts like wildlife crossings and data from tracking collars placed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department can prevent them from moving up to endangered.

Wildlife crossings in other areas have already shown success. The Banff Wildlife Crossings in Canada have reduced car collisions with wildlife by 80%. Bison in the UK are also getting some space — their roaming area will increase from 123 acres to 494 acres — from government-backed construction on the nation's first-ever bison bridge. Los Angeles is also taking action by building the world's largest wildlife crossing — measuring 210 feet long — over an eight-lane freeway.

According to Smart Growth America, there are as many as one to two million collisions between cars and wildlife. Consequently, people can also get hurt, as 200 human fatalities, 26,000 injuries, and as much as $8 billion in property damage result from these specific accidents, per Pew Research.

Safer and separate crossings are invaluable for all species, not just grizzlies. However, it's good that these legendary bears are leading the way.

Farrell said, "It was pretty amazing to see firsthand the wildlife crossings working."

