Officials unveil innovative highway structure designed for extraordinary travelers: 'They are lifelines'

The project came after urgent calls from the local community.

Thailand opened two large bridges for vehicle traffic to allow elephants to cross busy roadways without the risk of injury or death, reported Thaiger.

Of the bridges, Montri Dechasakulsom, director-general of the Department of Rural Roads, said, "They help ensure that wild elephants and other species can continue their natural journeys without danger."

The crossings were engineered to reconnect wildlife corridors that are critical to the elephant herds in the Khao Chamao district in Rayong and the Kaeng Hang Maeo district in Chanthaburi. They are a significant milestone in wildlife protection for Thailand.

The two-lane road was raised in key corridors in response to a number of fatal collisions resulting from the expansion of roads and settlements that destroyed the elephants' habitat and cut through vital corridors. Prior to the raising of the road, the animals had no choice but to cross it, resulting in injury and death to both humans and elephants. There were urgent calls from the community for better protection.

The bridges are large, with ample room for the elephants to comfortably cross below.

The new crossings will help reconnect the ecosystem and protect the elephants.

Roads can significantly impact animal habitats and divide populations, making it harder for animals to find mates and maintain population numbers and healthy genetic diversity. This can often lead to a decline in animal populations.

The bridge project in Thailand cost 587 million baht (just over $18 million) and is part of a large elephant conservation effort. The bridges incorporated stop areas for cars on both sides, allowing people to conveniently and safely stop and view elephant crossings, thereby minimizing the number of distracted drivers looking at the majestic creatures. This provides added safety.

Allowing a safe viewing spot for drivers can help raise awareness that may garner support for further conservation efforts for the elephants and other wildlife.

"These bridges are not just roads," Dechasakulsom said. "They are lifelines."

