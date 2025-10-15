Scientists uncover incredible benefit of small but mighty creatures: 'Naturally doing a lot of the things that we try to do as humans'

Beavers may be vital to enhancing biodiversity in North America.

Researchers from Stanford and the University of Minnesota are joining forces to bring more beavers back to the region.

A study by the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment explores the vital work that scientists are doing to increase beaver populations.

Sadly, thanks to hunting and habitat destruction, there are only 10-15 million beavers left in North America, according to Stanford. Before European colonization of the Americas, there could have been as many as 400 million of the water-dwelling rodents.

Using high-resolution aerial imagery, Stanford aims to map dams and ponds, making it clearer which areas of wetlands should be prioritized and restored to create the best environments for beavers to thrive in.

While saving beaver populations from dwindling is a worthy enough cause on its own, the study also aims to make the most of the environmental benefits that beavers can bring with them. Stanford claims that the ponds created from beaver-built dams can "help increase freshwater storage, boost biodiversity, contain wildfires, and improve water quality."

The study has mapped an enormous 80 complexes of beaver ponds and dams across Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, and Oregon. One discovery found that longer dams often created larger ponds. These larger ponds were linked to more benefits for the ecosystem, like creating cooler local air temperatures and more fish habitats.

In the future, they hope to use machine learning to support further mapping of beaver habitats. Knowing the ideal environments for these creatures will allow the mission to increase the beaver population as successfully as possible.

If the research does indeed see beaver numbers increasing, you not only are more likely to see one of these cute creatures in the wild, you'll also be living in a cleaner, safer future.

Alongside the greater biodiversity that beavers bring to an area, they can also reduce the chances of flooding by up to 60%, according to Rewilding Britain.

"Beavers are naturally doing a lot of the things that we try to do as humans to manage river corridors," Kate Maher, one of the study's senior authors, commented in the report.

She added, "Humans will build one structure, leave it there, and hope it lasts for many decades. Beavers on the other hand, build little, tiny dams where they're needed and flexibly manage what's going on with the water in their environment."

