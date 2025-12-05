Officials call for controversial ban on long-standing fishing practice: 'Room to breathe'

A similar ban was called for in 2024, but was not implemented.

To protect fish stocks in a key river running through a major city, officials have imposed a temporary fishing ban.

The Daily Tribune reported that the Iloilo River, which runs through the city of the same name on the Philippine island of Panay, will prohibit fishing from Dec. 1 to March 31. The ban covers a 1.6-mile stretch of the eight-mile river, which is home to several economically important fish species, including sea bass, catfish, and Nile tilapia.

The ban is timed to coincide with the peak spawning period so that stocks can recover by giving them "room to breathe," in the words of City Agriculturist Inigo Garingalao. A similar ban was proposed in 2024 but was not implemented.

As with many rivers worldwide, pollution in the Iloilo has been another long-standing challenge to contend with. It was considered nearly "biologically dead" due to the severe pollution, but it has made remarkable progress in recent years.

An editorial by the Panay Times was broadly supportive of the measure but raised concerns about the impact on locals who depend on the river and the difficulties of enforcement.

To ensure compliance, the ordinance carries financial penalties that will escalate in severity for repeat offenders. First-time violators will have to fork out 1,000 pesos (about $54) or complete community service. Generally speaking, fisherfolk in the Philippines earn very little, so 1,000 pesos can amount to several days' work.

This shows the delicate balance officials have to work with between conservation and the livelihoods of residents. However, there certainly is cause for optimism, as fishing bans can actually work very well for both parties. From the Caribbean to India, a small amount of short-term pain leads to a lot of long-term gain.

When implemented thoughtfully, a temporary pause on commercial activity allows stocks to recover and ensures long-term viability for anglers. When local stakeholders are involved in the decision-making process, legislation stands the best chance of success.

