Researchers issue warning about toxic gases crossing US border: 'Hazardous'

The heavily polluted Tijuana River is releasing air pollution and driving a regional air-quality crisis in the border area, researchers have reported.

What's happening?

The Tijuana River passes through San Diego's South Bay Region before dumping into the ocean, bringing with it foul smells and beach closures, UC San Diego Today explained. According to a new study from the university, it's also releasing large quantities of a toxic gas called hydrogen sulfide as air pollution.

Scientists measured peak concentrations of hydrogen sulfide that were approximately 4,500 times higher than typical for an urban area.

The paper also identified hundreds of other gases that are released into the air by the river and its ocean outflow.

Why is this study important?

For years, South Bay residents have complained about the odor and human health issues, including eye, nose, and throat irritation, respiratory issues, fatigue, and headaches, as the university report detailed.

"We show here that while hydrogen sulfide is an excellent marker of the sewage impacting area residents, there are multiple sources of waste entering the Tijuana River and a multitude of other hazardous gases that area residents are potentially inhaling," said Kelley Barsanti, an NSF NCAR atmospheric chemist, in the university report. Barsanti led the analysis of additional gases detected at the site.

FROM OUR PARTNER Book comfortable, reliable rooms with this new hotel brand — and get refreshingly affordable prices Spark by Hilton offers consistent, comfortable, and affordable stays to help you save money and travel happy the next time you hit the road. You’ll enjoy just-right rates and reliable essentials, like free WiFi and complimentary bagel-filled breakfasts every day. With new locations opening every week, Spark hotels are brightening up budget-friendly stays in the places you need to be. Learn more

Air pollution has many sources, including industry, wildfires, and traffic, and not every community bears an equal burden from its impacts. For instance, a new map from the Environmental Defense Fund found that petrochemical pollution is most concentrated in places such as the Ohio River Valley, Louisiana, and Texas, where numerous facilities are located near historically marginalized communities.

What's being done about pollution?

Researchers who participated in the new study about Tijuana River pollutants recommend continuing, expanding, and increasing education about a San Diego County program that provides free air purifiers to residents.

According to the report, the team also stated that it hopes government officials will address the problem at its root by upgrading water treatment infrastructure on both sides of the border and revising river management policies.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.