Man hit with steep penalties after committing crime in middle of road: 'We will not tolerate'

A British man has been fined for illegally dumping yard waste, according to The Gazette Series.

A large mess of dead plants and plastic bags was found in the middle of a rural road in Codrington, South Gloucester. Municipal investigators were able to trace the garbage back to a man, Bob Stark. He claimed he had put the trash from a borrowed trailer into a communal residential garbage bin nearby, though he didn't live in the area. 

Between having no right to dump at that facility and the fact that it wasn't residential waste being deposited, authorities still classified the act as fly-tipping. Stark agreed to a guilty plea in court and was sentenced to a £718 fine, or roughly $930. 

"We will not tolerate illegal waste activity in South Gloucestershire and we want to send the clear message that anyone found flouting the law will be brought before the courts," said Councillor Sean Rhodes.

Of course, this is hardly an isolated incident. Fly-tipping is seen widely across the U.K., including in Hampshire, Port Talbot, Heath Town, and elsewhere. 

Not only does trash in the middle of a road pose a significant safety hazard for drivers, but it's also bad news for the environment. Plastic waste is routinely a safety risk for wildlife

Avoiding these harms and the fines that follow is as simple as knowing where to dump your trash. When it comes to yard waste, you may even have an opportunity to enjoy the benefits of composting.

South Gloucestershire councillors were keen to highlight the availability of waste disposal services and some of the best practices. 

"There are a number of legitimate options for waste removal, including the council's large household waste collection service," said Rhodes. "If you hire a third-party to dispose of your waste, always ask for a copy of the company's waste carrier registration certificate and ask where the waste is being taken. Prosecutions like these protect our environment and create cleaner and safer places for our communities."

