Authorities release shocking footage showing brazen crime on public street: 'One of the worst ... ever seen'

Illegal dumping of trash, also known as "fly tipping" in the U.K., harms the environment and creates unsightly messes that burden others with cleanup.

As the Southern Daily Echo reported, the New Forest near Hampshire recently experienced a devastating fly tipping incident.

The illegal dump site was reportedly located in the Norleywood Inclosure. Hampshire police are pleading with locals for information about who left piles of waste behind in the forest.

The news article shows photos of multiple piles of cardboard boxes, tires, and bags, as well as an old kitchen appliance on the ground. BBC Hampshire & Isle of Wight (@BBCSouthNews) also shared the images.

"This is one of the worst fly tips we have ever seen in the New Forest," the Hampshire police said. "Please help us identify this rubbish so that we can prosecute the people who believe it is ok to just throw it away wherever they like."

These disturbing images are a startling reminder of the dangers of illegal waste dumping.

Oftentimes, illegal waste leaches pollution into the soil and impacts the health and safety of people, wildlife, and plants nearby. If discarded waste contains heavy metals or volatile organic compounds, human health issues can arise, including breathing problems and an increased risk of cancer.

These harmful substances seep into groundwater and negatively affect natural ecosystems, like the forest shown in these photos.

Meanwhile, illegal dumping creates unsightly messes that attract rodents and other animals that spread disease. Local municipalities must waste valuable time and effort cleaning up these messes, as one Missouri community did — time that could be better spent on other important work.

If you notice illegal dump sites where you live or recreate, consider reporting them to local officials so they can prosecute the people who caused the mess.

Unfortunately, these incidents are very common worldwide. However, authorities are increasingly successful at apprehending the perpetrators and imposing punishments.

"Imagine the amount of work and expense that goes into clearing up after these criminals, quite apart from the environmental harm," Councillor David Harrison wrote in a Facebook post.

"Disgusting, there's a dump that's so easily accessible, so why should anyone do this?" a Facebook user commented on the post.

