Men face steep penalties for brazen crime on public land: 'Taking these offenses seriously'

Two men from Port Tablot, Wales, thought they could get away with trashing their community. As a result, the justice system made sure they wouldn't even attempt to collect waste for the next two years, the Swansea Bay News reported.

At Swansea Magistrates' Court, Michael Joseph Quilligan, 22, and Steven Gilheaney, 26, admitted to multiple offenses of illegal dumping spanning from 2023 to early 2025.

The men had been paid to remove waste from businesses and private property. But instead of disposing of the trash properly, they abandoned large piles of household, construction, and garden debris on disused land in the area.

Their reckless actions, similar to other cases of illegal dumping, earned each man a 16-week suspended jail sentence, along with £1,465 in prosecution costs, a £154 victim surcharge, and a 15-day rehabilitation program. Steep fines have also been seen in other recent cases.

As mentioned earlier, both men are now barred from collecting or transporting waste anywhere in Neath Port Talbot for two years unless employed by a licensed scrap metal business. Any breach of this penalty could lead to imprisonment.

"I want to congratulate our Waste Enforcement Team for yet again bringing before the courts those who seriously damage our environment by dumping waste," said Cllr Scott Jones, Neath Port Talbot Council's Cabinet Member for Streetscene, to Swansea Bay News. "It's clear the courts are taking these offences seriously with the sentences, fines, and Criminal Behaviour Order imposed in this case."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Illegal dumping, or 'fly tipping' as it is called in Wales, is a direct threat to wildlife and the climate, as many recent cases illustrate. It pollutes soil and waterways, fuels infestations of pests, and burdens local community members with expensive cleanups.

Even worse, the funds that are used for these unnecessary cleanups are often pulled from vital public services.

To combat this growing issue, many UK councils are expanding waste enforcement teams and encouraging residents to verify licensed waste carriers before hiring them, as reported by the Liverpool Express, Haringey Council, and Hampshire County Council. Individuals can also report suspicious dumping to local authorities.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.