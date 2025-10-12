Authorities uncover criminal operation in public forest: 'It is about securing the future of our communities'

"Protecting our trees is not just about preserving nature."

In Nigeria, an example of illegal tree felling — a danger to the planet's forests, as well as humans and animals — did not go unpunished.

Four men in Kano, Nigeria, were jailed for illegally felling trees, according to Radio Nigeria. As Punch noted, the men were convicted and sentenced to three months' imprisonment, with an option of a ₦40,000 (about $27) fine. Additionally, they were required to pay ₦50,000 (about $34) in compensation for the damage.

The Kano State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change also reported the details in an August 25 Facebook post.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐚, 𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐨 The Kano State Ministry of Environment and... Posted by Kano State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change on Monday, August 25, 2025

Though the fines might seem low, the average monthly salary in Nigeria is around $170, and those on minimum wage only earn the equivalent of $45 a month, according to Wage Centre.

Nigeria is vulnerable to deforestation. Since 2015, the rate of deforestation has been 163,000 hectares (about 403,000 acres) a year, according to Global Forest Watch, giving Nigeria the fifteenth-highest rate of deforestation in the world.

The organization also noted that in 2024, 253,000 hectares (more than 625,000 acres) were destroyed there — equivalent to 114 million tonnes (about 125 million tons) of the carbon pollution that heats the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Stripping the world of trees has obvious negative impacts. For one, less carbon dioxide will be converted by trees into oxygen, contributing to rising global temperatures, air pollution, and even heat-related mortality rates.

Furthermore, the animals and plants that live in forests and jungles can be wiped out completely when their habitats are destroyed, which can have a devastating impact on ecosystems.

Fighting against deforestation is a way to protect endangered species from going extinct.

The state ministry remarked on the importance of holding individuals to account in cases such as these, potentially making others less likely to take part in illegal felling or other illicit, planet-harming activities.

"Protecting our trees is not just about preserving nature," Dr. Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, commissioner for the state of Kano's Ministry of Environment, commented, per Radio Nigeria. "It is about securing the future of our communities, our health, and our climate."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.