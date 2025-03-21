  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities seize 136 vehicles worth of illegal materials in massive bust: 'The operation aims to dismantle the entrenched networks'

In 24 hours, 123 individuals were arrested.

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: iStock

A police operation in Bhubaneswar, India, has cracked down on illegal sand mining operations. 

According to the Deccan Chronicle, the Odisha police arrested 123 individuals and seized 136 vehicles in 24 hours. 

Sand is considered a "minor mineral" in India, but since it's a key material for the construction industry that can be extracted with minimal investment and sold for a high profit, illegal operations are becoming a concern.

Among the issues associated with sand mining is the destruction of riverbeds, which can significantly damage associated ecosystems, cause knock-on effects for wider biodiversity, and even minimize flood protection

"The operation aims to dismantle the entrenched networks of the sand mafia, whose illegal activities pose significant threats to local resources and communities," the Deccan Chronicle reported. "Senior police officials across various districts have been spearheading extensive raids to curb unauthorized sand and minor mineral extraction."

In addition to the potential for environmental harm, this practice supports a polluting construction industry. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the buildings and construction sector accounts for 37% of global planet-warming pollution production.

In fact, among the three strategies the UNEP cited to decarbonize building materials was to end "unnecessary extraction and production," which the Odisha police are looking to stop. 

Thankfully, more planet-friendly methods of construction are gaining popularity. For example, adobe is being utilized as an energy-efficient, biodegradable way to build unique homes that are well-insulated and even protected against fire.

Meanwhile, the tiny-house movement is also strengthening. Wood cabins, vehicle repurposing, and even kit houses are reducing the need for energy and mineral-intensive construction processes while reducing the cost of home ownership. 

When you move in, you'll also need a lot less energy to heat and light the space, which will also help to reduce planet-warming pollution, as grid-provided energy still relies on dirty fuels. If you utilize renewable energy, you'll further reduce your polluting impact and save a ton of money on bills. 

