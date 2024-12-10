Proud homeowner shares charming photos of mystical off-grid cabin in the woods: 'Piece of heaven'

One Redditor has embraced a "learning on the job" philosophy, and the results so far are quite impressive.

In a post on the r/OffGrid community, they showed off their log cabin in the Minnesota wilderness. In the caption, they detailed that they started off small so they could make mistakes without the project costing too much. With lessons learned, they hope to soon build a larger version.

But the initial build is still something to be proud of. The eight-by-ten-foot cabin was crafted with skill, using logs cleared from their one-acre plot.

The site also features an outhouse, an outdoor kitchen, and a hang-out area, which all appear to be hand-built.

Going by BushManSam (@bushmansam) on YouTube, they shared a video tour of the homestead, including details about their solar power setup.

This technology is essential in an off-grid setting, where access to mains power is often impossible. While it will take an investment to get started, solar panels will then provide free electricity generated by harvesting light energy. In fact, the cost of the system will pay for itself after a while, considering the lack of energy bills that land on your doorstep.

What's more, since you won't be accessing power sourced by burning dirty fuels, you won't be responsible for the energy sector's production of planet-warming pollution.

Pair those panels with battery storage, and you can even keep the lights on when the sun goes down. And with no connection to the grid, they won't be left with a problem in the event of local power outages.

There's still some way to go, as the OP admitted, but Redditors demonstrated a suitable amount of awe and jealousy when clicking through the picture gallery.

"That's impressive, nice work getting that going!" one user said.

"Looks like a little piece of heaven!" added another. "Very nice!"

