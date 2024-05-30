Nearly 200-year-old adobe home once registered by National Park Service on the market for over $10 million: 'The current owners honored the history'

Adobe homes such as this one are becoming popular as homeowners seek to reduce their energy bills and environmental impact.

In Santa Fe, New Mexico, a nearly 200-year-old adobe mansion that was registered by the National Park Service as a historic structure in 1937 is on the market for a cool $12.5 million.

As Mansion Global reported, the 9,300-square-foot home dates back to around 1845 and was home to the De la Peña family until 1925. It was then sold to the visual artist and author Frank Applegate, who was well-known in Santa Fe's artist community.

The Spanish Pueblo adobe farmhouse underwent major renovations in 2022 to renew the home's early 19th century appearance, according to Realtor.com.

Since the NPS thought the home was important enough to register it with the Historic American Buildings Survey — a national preservation program for historic sites — the restoration project will keep its rich history alive.

Aside from the home's colorful past, the desert-style adobe mansion offers plenty of unique features and amenities that can benefit the new owner and the planet.

According to Treehugger, adobe is one of the most sustainable, durable building materials on Earth. Because it uses natural materials such as straw, clay, sand, silt, and soil, it's environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and energy-efficient.

These earthen homes can last for decades (even centuries) and provide pollution-free heating and cooling because of their thick, sturdy walls. During the day when the sun is out, the walls absorb heat to keep the interior comfortable and release the heat at night, which warms the home.

Adobe homes such as this one, along with passive and net-zero homes, are becoming popular as homeowners seek to reduce their energy bills and environmental impact. These types of homes utilize extra insulation, triple-paned windows, solar panels, electric appliances, and other features that improve energy efficiency.

Not only does this help residents save money on utilities by not running the air conditioner as often, but it's also better for the planet since it reduces energy use and planet-warming pollution.

Plus, adobe homes blend into their surroundings, making them look like a natural part of the landscape.

The inside of the mansion is just as stunning as the outside, featuring kiva fireplaces, carved wooden doors, Spanish Colonial antiques, and some of Applegate's artwork, per Mansion Global.

"The current owners honored the history and provenance of the property by protecting and restoring each Spanish Colonial architectural feature throughout the residence, [including] the massive beams dating back to the 1700s, the 3-foot thick mud walls, the shepherd's bed … in addition to many other incredible details that are found throughout the home," Kendra Henington of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices told the outlet.

