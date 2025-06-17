Authorities crack down on seemingly innocent neighborhood practice with harmful impacts: 'Many well-meaning folks think they are helping'

In Pasadena, California, feeding wildlife isn't just discouraged — it's now officially illegal, and the consequences are steep.

According to a Pasadena Now report from earlier this month, the city is enforcing a municipal code that bans residents from feeding non-domesticated mammals like coyotes, raccoons, foxes, and opossums. Fines can reach up to $2,000. Jail time is also possible.

It's not hard to see how this became a problem. People leave out scraps or bowls of food in their yards, thinking they're doing something kind. But officials say that kind of help usually does more harm than good.

"Many well-meaning folks think they are helping wildlife by feeding them," a Pasadena Humane official explained. "But the truth is, leaving food for wildlife is harmful and can negatively impact the entire ecosystem."

The city's goal is to stop dangerous patterns before they grow. When wild animals learn to rely on people for food, their behavior changes. They become bolder, more likely to enter neighborhoods, and less likely to survive in the wild.

Populations spike. Diseases spread. Property damage adds up. And in some cases, people get hurt. "Feeding wildlife, either directly or indirectly, can be a death sentence for wild animals that become reliant on unnatural food sources," city materials say.

Pasadena's approach includes education, enforcement, and emergency response. The city tracks wildlife sightings using a mobile app and encourages residents to report anything unusual, especially when safety is at risk.

There's also a narrow exception written into the law — if someone finds an injured, trapped, or unweaned animal and calls for help, they're allowed to give temporary care until officials arrive.

Still, the ordinance has raised some eyebrows. Critics worry it could penalize people who genuinely want to help. City leaders argue the rule isn't about punishment — it's about breaking a habit that's putting people and animals in danger.

Other cities have taken similar steps — banning plastic bags, restricting pesticides, tightening compost rules.

At the center of each is the same idea: We share these spaces. Let's make sure they're safe for everyone in them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.