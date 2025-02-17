Officials recover over 2,000 pounds of evidence after foiling smuggling attempt: 'The suspects must be punished to the maximum'

Authorities foiled a trafficking plot that would have seen over a million dollars' worth of illegal pangolin scales being smuggled out of Indonesia, the Associated Press reported.

What's happening?

The traffickers were found in possession of over one ton of pangolin scales, which were the product of at least 5,900 dead pangolins. At a news conference, Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry, said that four suspects — three of whom are army members — have been charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals. If they're found guilty, they will face up to 20 years in prison and $314,000 in fines.

Pangolins are in demand for their meat in China and Vietnam, where they're considered a delicacy. These scales were headed for China, likely to be used in traditional medicine — an area where they serve as a popular ingredient, despite the lack of any scientific proof of their medicinal value.

This was the eighth pangolin smuggling plot foiled in Indonesia in 2024; dozens of similar smuggling groups have been exposed around the world, as Down to Earth revealed.

Why is animal trafficking so harmful?

Trafficking does a great deal of damage. Eradicating a species disrupts an ecosystem's natural balance and food chain, putting the other species there at risk. Similar damage can occur when trafficked species are introduced to a new environment where they're geographically invasive, wreaking havoc on native populations.

Pangolins, in particular, have become critically endangered due to this illegal trading. According to TRAFFIC, an anti-wildlife-trade nonprofit, 23.5 tons of pangolins were smuggled in 2021 alone, making them the most trafficked mammal on the planet. TRAFFIC described the species as "another wildlife victim of insatiable consumer demand."

Sani, speaking at the Indonesian press conference, agreed. "Killing thousands of pangolins will disrupt the balance of nature and damage the ecosystem, thereby harming the environment and society," he said. "The suspects must be punished to the maximum sentence so that there is a deterrent effect."

What's being done to further crack down on poaching and smuggling?

All international trade of pangolins — and other heavily trafficked species — is already prohibited under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, but trafficking remains a problem. Fortunately, many groups around the world are using multi-pronged approaches to drive down trafficking.

For example, the African Wildlife Foundation writes on its website that its members "detect, deter, investigate, and prosecute wildlife crime" through collaboration with wildlife agencies and law enforcement. The WWF also emphasizes the need for governments to crack down on illegal wildlife trading.

As a consumer, doing research goes a long way. Look for sustainably sourced products and non-exotic pets, and stay away from dubious animal-centered tourist attractions when you travel.

