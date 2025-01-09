  • Outdoors Outdoors

Government takes swift action to crack down on poachers targeting gentle giants — here's what you need to know

"This action supports … conservation while ensuring the United States does not contribute further to their decline."

by Jeremiah Budin
"This action supports ... conservation while ensuring the United States does not contribute further to their decline."

Photo Credit: iStock

In the United States, everybody loves giraffes, despite the fact that the giraffe's native habitat is the semi-arid savannah and savannah woodlands of sub-Saharan Africa. However, that is not stopping our government from placing giraffes on the U.S. Endangered Species list, the Guardian reported.

What's happening?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service moved to list giraffes under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, offering them legal protections that would hopefully limit the ability of poachers to make money off them.

The move makes sense, as the United States is one of the top destinations for items made from poached giraffes, which are known for their distinctive patterns. Before they were placed on the Endangered Species List, buying giraffe-skin products in the U.S. was completely legal.

🗣️ Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only if it saves money 💰

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷🏾‍♀️

🔘 No way ❌

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Federal protections for giraffes will help protect a vulnerable species, foster biodiversity, support ecosystem health, combat wildlife trafficking, and promote sustainable economic practices," Martha Williams, director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said in the Guardian report. "This action supports giraffe conservation while ensuring the United States does not contribute further to their decline."

Why is saving the giraffes important?

According to a 2023 study published in the journal Global Change Biology, these types of protections — which target poachers and protect the giraffe's natural habitat — are exactly what is needed to save giraffes.

In addition to being an iconic species that would be greatly missed were it to go extinct, giraffes play an important role in their ecosystem, pruning vegetation and helping with seed dispersal. As with any native species, losing the giraffe would cause ripple effects that would harm many other species.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's being done about poachers?

The inclusion of the giraffes on the U.S. Endangered Species list means anyone importing giraffe parts to the U.S. will require a permit — hopefully, making it much more difficult to move their ill-gotten wares.

In Africa, officials and park rangers are also improving their methods of catching poachers, including using e-bikes for stealth.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x