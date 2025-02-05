Security personnel seize surprising creature in suspicious parcel: 'At first, we thought it might be a cat'

"Out of every 100 animals smuggled, only 10 survive."

Security personnel at a Turkish bus terminal were conducting a routine X-ray on an unclaimed shipment when they noticed movement in the box. What they discovered was surprising.

What's happening?

As detailed by Türkiye Today, the box contained a baby rhesus macaque. "At first, we thought it might be a cat, but after looking again, we realized it was a monkey," an officer said.

The animal in question was transferred to Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Natural Life Park, where veterinarians started a rehabilitation program.

Another smuggling operation also occurred at the bus terminal in Antalya. A 45-inch swordfish was intercepted as it was being transported in unsuitable conditions and without proper documentation. It was disposed of in accordance with local veterinary and fisheries regulations.

Why is animal trafficking concerning?

Poaching, the nexus of a lucrative international trade, is a threat to a wide range of species. While the rhesus macaque may not be endangered, animal welfare remains a concern.

"Out of every 100 animals smuggled, only 10 survive in healthy conditions," said World Wildlife Fund Turkey biodiversity senior specialist Ahmet Emre Kütükçü.

Live macaque specimens can also be carriers of a wide range of dangerous, human-transmissible diseases, and they can become an invasive species if let loose in the wild.

Larger-scale trafficking can pose a real danger to biodiversity. For example, fishers hiding a catch above their quota can threaten wildlife populations that are already weak.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

The individual receiving the monkey had little defense for the shipment. "It was a gift. I didn't know what was inside," they said, per Türkiye Today. They were reported for possessing a species prohibited by Turkey's wildlife laws.

Separately, a Turkish influencer was arrested for smuggling three macaques into the country, per Wild at Life, demonstrating efforts by law enforcement to stem the flow of these animals into unqualified hands. You can support biodiversity efforts by donating to organizations focused on protecting wildlife such as macaques.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



