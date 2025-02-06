26-year-old woman arrested after officials make shocking discovery inside mailed packages: 'You will be caught and feel the full force of the law'

Australian authorities are cracking down on the illegal trade of wildlife, recently arresting a Sydney woman caught attempting to mail blue-tongue lizards overseas, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

What's happening?

Over the past 18 months, Australian authorities have tripled arrests of wildlife traffickers. Operation Ares led to the arrest of a 26-year-old, accused of trying to export 94 live native reptiles to China. The Chinese national has been charged.

When authorities intercepted the mail packages containing 19 blue-tongue lizards bound for Hong Kong, they allegedly found the animals stuffed in boxes with travel coffee mugs, fishing tackle boxes, footwear, socks, and newspaper, per the ABC.

At the time of her arrest, the woman also allegedly had in her possession 35 additional reptiles. Environmental crime investigators from the New South Wales Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water checked the suspect's Ashfield apartment and found another 40 reptiles.

The crackdown by Australian authorities from June 2023 to now has led to a huge increase in arrests, and parcel interceptions at the border have risen by 545%. As a result, the amount of native animals saved has tripled.

Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek said this rise is due to a boost in resources. "This recent arrest and seizure of more than 90 Australian reptiles sends a strong message to wildlife traffickers: You will be caught and feel the full force of the law," Plibersek said, per the ABC.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

International trade can endanger animals and threaten the survival of a species. Australian native reptiles are listed on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Wildlife conservation is critical for the survival of the human race and the health of our planet. Maintaining the balance of ecosystems keeps resources available for humans and preserves Earth for future generations.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Under Australia's national environmental law, exporting native wildlife is a serious offense that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment and fines up to $330,000 or both, per the ABC.

Plibersek and her department's Environmental Crime Team partnered with additional government agencies, Australia Post, and wildlife conservation facilities.

"We know Australia's wildlife are highly lucrative to criminals and organised crime syndicates, with the price of Australian reptiles on the international black market reaching more than 28 times the domestic price," Plibersek said, according to the ABC, adding that the government was "determined to stamp out this cruel trade."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



