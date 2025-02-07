  • Outdoors Outdoors

Customs officials make disturbing discovery in 25-year-old man's bag after airplane lands in India: 'This is the third case this month'

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: iStock

Police caught a man smuggling nearly 400 exotic animals through Kempegowda International Airport in India, pointing to an alarming pattern in the rare animal trade, reported The Hindu.

What happened?

A 25-year-old traveler arriving from Malaysia on a Batik Air flight was stopped by airport security after they spotted unusual contents in his bag. Inside, officers found 83 Pacman frogs (eight dead from lack of oxygen), 20 sulcata tortoises, and 275 green iguanas, all packed tightly into a single piece of luggage.

"The smuggling of wildlife is on the rise as this is the third case this month," an airport official said.

The man had made over 25 international trips on a visiting visa, leading investigators to suspect he worked as a courier for a larger trafficking operation.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

The illegal wildlife trade puts tremendous pressure on already threatened species and destroys natural habitats worldwide. When animals are transported in cramped, unsafe conditions, many die painful deaths before reaching their destination, as seen with the eight frogs in this case. 

Beyond animal welfare, wildlife trafficking can spread diseases between countries and continents, threatening both human health and native species. The growing frequency of these incidents suggests organized crime networks are expanding their reach, using vulnerable people as mules to move exotic animals across borders.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Airport security teams could strengthen their detection methods and increase checks of suspicious travelers. In this case, the rescued animals will be returned to Malaysian authorities, who can investigate the source of the trafficking and potentially disrupt the supply chain, according to The Hindu

Regular citizens can help by reporting suspicious wildlife sales to local authorities and avoiding the purchase of exotic pets without proper documentation. Supporting legitimate conservation programs and choosing responsible pet stores helps reduce demand for illegally traded animals.

Together, these actions protect vulnerable species and maintain healthy ecosystems that benefit everyone.

