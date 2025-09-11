Two Ukrainian men have been caught logging in protective forests, according to 112.ua.

Over several months, the pair cut over 100 trees, causing over $14,000 worth of damage. The logging took place southwest of Odesa in the municipalities of Starokozache and Sarata.

Healthy forests provide many valuable benefits. Deep root systems help prevent soil erosion and mitigate flood conditions. The trees being logged served these protective purposes. In fact, Ukraine has suffered a catastrophic drought recently, with direct impacts on agriculture. The windbreaks created by protective forests also serve to retain moisture in these circumstances.

Ukraine has long understood the effectiveness of this technique and has been applying afforestation for over 200 years to protect the country's significant agricultural resources. More recently, nongovernmental organizations have been working with Ukraine to restore shelterbelts damaged by war and the benefits they provide farmers. War has threatened 18% of such forests in eastern Ukraine.

In addition to economic benefits, forests combat heat island effects through shade and transpiration. Mature trees improve local air quality and sequester carbon. Trees are also ecosystem cornerstones, providing needed habitat for local wildlife. Simply being around trees has been shown to be good for mental health. All of these add up to $4.5 billion worth of benefits annually in the United Kingdom alone.

Illegal logging remains an impediment to Ukraine, which is attempting to bring its forestry laws in line with those of the European Union. Once in place, strong legal protections and enforcement can ensure the benefits that healthy forests have to offer. Even without EU membership, Ukraine is benefiting from a partnership with neighboring Hungary, Slovakia, and Romania to restore and protect the western Carpathian forest range.

Since being caught, the Ukrainian poachers have been detained and face up to seven years in prison. Other poachers have faced similar consequences for illegal logging in Thailand, Brazil, and Malaysia.

