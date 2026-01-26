  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities launch investigation about nefarious cause of devastating floods: 'This is an extraordinary crime'

"Field teams have already sealed sites suspected of illegal activity."

by Daniel Gala
Government officials in Indonesia have begun investigating the impact that suspected illegal activities might have had on recent deadly floods.

Photo Credit: iStock

Authorities in Indonesia have launched a probe into a dozen business entities and individuals they believe have caused damage to forest areas, leading to increased flooding and landslides that have recently ravaged large swathes of the country. 

"Destruction of forest cover upstream reduces the land's ability to absorb water, turning heavy rainfall into rapid surface runoff that triggers floods and landslides," said Dwi Januanto Nugroho, director general of forestry law enforcement in Indonesia, per Tempo.

Officials have closed several key areas to gather evidence. However, difficult conditions and terrain have made the investigation more challenging. 

"Field teams have already sealed sites suspected of illegal activity," commented Nugroho, per Tempo. "This is part of a comprehensive approach to verification, evidence collection, and ensuring a fair and transparent law enforcement process." 

The entities and individuals under investigation are suspected of engaging in widespread illegal logging in the area. The forest-clearing activity has been widespread enough to appear in satellite imagery, according to Indonesia Business Post

The investigation has come following devastating, deadly floods that have killed more than 900 people and destroyed approximately 100,000 homes in Indonesia, according to the BBC. While the floods were triggered by a powerful cyclone, officials believe illegal activity may have contributed significantly to their destructiveness.  

The cyclone came amid a series of extreme weather events that also struck Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, resulting in as many as 2,000 deaths in the region, the BBC reported. 

The ongoing investigation in Indonesia has highlighted the devastating impact that illegal logging operations can have on local communities.

"This is an extraordinary crime that sacrifices public safety," said Nugroho, according to Tempo.

