At least 1 death recorded as torrential rain triggers extreme flooding in US region: 'I do feel … trapped'

Flash flooding from a powerful storm claimed at least one life in California's Shasta County on Sunday, reported the New York Times.

Redding, home to some 94,000 residents and situated about 150 miles from Sacramento, saw the worst of the damage. Some areas within Shasta County were drenched with close to six inches of precipitation.

"A significant amount of rain fell in a short period, overwhelming infrastructure and contributing to flooding across the city," the City of Redding said in a statement Monday.

Mayor Mike Littau announced the death in a post online. Workers repaired flood damage Monday and braced for a second storm forecast for Tuesday. Electricity came back on, and Pilgrim Congregational Church began serving as a shelter for displaced residents.

By Monday, the weather system had shifted southward. Sacramento and the Bay Area expected between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain. Meteorologist Scott Rowe, who works with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said mountain areas and the Sierra Nevada mountains could see an additional 3 to 4 inches before Tuesday ends.

A flood watch stretches across Central California until Friday. Rowe said cars sat underwater, and emergency teams pulled people from flooded areas.

For Jan Bodine, 56, the flooding came fast. She was in her living room when water surged through a rear entrance at her Redding house.

Sixty minutes later, water had reached every room. Gifts she had bought for the holidays and most of her wardrobe were ruined. Flood coverage is not something she carries, she says, as the cost is too high.

Relina Fisher, 32, works as an ultrasound technician. She cut her hospital shift short Sunday, racing home ahead of the rising water. When she pulled up, her garage was already flooded. Then her phone rang: the hospital needed her back to cover an on-call rotation.

"I do feel a little trapped. I feel like I abandoned my job," Fisher said. She noted that no one else at the facility could perform ultrasounds until she could return.

Storms like this one are nothing new, but many scientists agree that human-caused temperature spikes are making such events fiercer and more destructive. A hotter atmosphere stores more water vapor, allowing storms to release heavier downpours in shorter timeframes. That pattern played out in Redding.

California has experienced multiple major floods over the past few years, and researchers say this trend will persist as temperatures climb.

There are simple steps you can take to protect yourself before the next storm hits.

Store important paperwork in sealed, waterproof bags. Map out your evacuation options ahead of time. And look into flood coverage, whether or not your property sits in an official flood zone.

