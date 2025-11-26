Officials shut down operation after uncovering illegal use of protected forest: 'Administrative, civil, and criminal sanctions'

These operations can also negatively impact local economies.

Authorities in Indonesia have pulled the plug on a sprawling illegal logging operation in the Mentawai Islands.

As Antara reported, a joint operation conducted by the Garuda Team Forest Area Enforcement Task Force and the Ministry of Forestry resulted in the seizure of over 4,600 cubic meters of timber from the Sipora Forest.

"This practice is believed to have caused state losses of up to [$14 million]," said Rudianto Saragih Napitu, the director of forestry crimes at the Ministry of Forestry.

According to Napitu, an investigation is being launched into PT BRN, a company thought to be behind the operation that allegedly cleared just under 600 hectares of trees inside the Sipora Forest.

Once the investigation has concluded, suspects will likely face charges under forestry and forest destruction laws.

"PT BRN is suspected of conducting organized illegal logging from 2022 to 2025 in Tuapejat and Betumonga Villages," added Napitu.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use. Learn more

"The operation involved cutting timber outside the permitted area, encroaching into forest zones, and falsifying Forest Product Legality certificates to legitimize the timber."

Illegal logging operations can be major contributors to biodiversity loss, destroying the habitats of countless species. The practice can also disrupt water cycles, leading to increased soil erosion.

By removing trees, illegal operations can indirectly alter rainfall patterns, leading to more extreme weather events such as floods and droughts.

Forests also act as carbon sinks, which absorb massive amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. When trees are cut and burned on a large scale, they release this stored carbon back into the air, contributing to rising global temperatures and reducing the planet's ability to capture future emissions.

As seen in Indonesia, illegal logging operations can also negatively impact local economies. This can cause legal businesses to shut down, putting people out of work and endangering the long-term sustainability of regional industries.

"Perpetrators will face administrative, civil, and criminal sanctions, including permit revocation," said Dwi Januanto Nugroho, director general of law enforcement. "If the legal elements are met, they could face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to $878,000."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.