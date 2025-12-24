Students develop game-changing solution to flooding threat: 'The issue is likely to worsen'

In Christchurch, New Zealand, two high school students have developed a rain garden to mitigate the threats of local flooding.

Joel Barrie and Jasper King-Smith, both 18 at the time of Star News' reporting in November, suggested constructing the garden near the Sumner Redcliffs Anglican Church to help keep its streets clear of flooding. The news outlet said the idea was part of a class project to influence lawmakers to adopt flood-prevention plans in the community, which Barrie says should be a top priority.

"With Sumner's exposure to rising sea levels and more intense rainfall events, the issue is likely to worsen unless a sustainable solution is introduced soon," the student said.

While the duo proposed the rain garden idea to former Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton and head of council Gavin Hutchinson, it's not guaranteed that it will be put into place. But it was "added to the council's considerations for Sumner's coastal adaptation planning," according to Star News.

Barrie believes action should be taken since it's an immediate issue. "Flooding continues to affect residents and public spaces on Nayland St, and our proposal offers a sustainable way to start addressing the issue now rather than waiting for large-scale infrastructure upgrades," he told the outlet.

The flooding is especially noticeable around the church, where the students found that insufficient greenery and infrastructure could not handle excess rainfall. Because rain gardens help absorb stormwater, they may be the perfect small-scale solution to the effects of extreme weather driven by heat-trapping pollution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Not to mention, a garden full of native plants can also help filter pollutants from water and reduce erosion. Barrie and King-Smith's rain garden was designed to include plants adapted to coastal conditions to provide maximum benefit.

If you want to rewild your yard, you might try cultivating local native plants and wildflowers to improve biodiversity, reduce flooding around your home, and create a healthier ecosystem for beneficial pollinators. You may also enjoy lower water bills, as native plants tend not to require nearly as much maintenance.

Barrie's interest in the environment and community work is set to bring him to study social and environmental sustainability at Canterbury University following a gap year in Asia. He may be traveling overseas, but, according to Star News, home is where his heart is.

"Small, local actions can inspire change and show others what's possible when people care about their surroundings," Barrie told the outlet.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.