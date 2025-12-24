  • Outdoors Outdoors

Students develop game-changing solution to flooding threat: 'The issue is likely to worsen'

"Small, local actions can inspire change."

by Kristen Lawrence
In Christchurch, New Zealand, two high school students have developed a rain garden to mitigate the threats of local flooding.

Photo Credit: iStock

In Christchurch, New Zealand, two high school students have developed a rain garden to mitigate the threats of local flooding. 

Joel Barrie and Jasper King-Smith, both 18 at the time of Star News' reporting in November, suggested constructing the garden near the Sumner Redcliffs Anglican Church to help keep its streets clear of flooding. The news outlet said the idea was part of a class project to influence lawmakers to adopt flood-prevention plans in the community, which Barrie says should be a top priority.

"With Sumner's exposure to rising sea levels and more intense rainfall events, the issue is likely to worsen unless a sustainable solution is introduced soon," the student said.

While the duo proposed the rain garden idea to former Heathcote Ward city councillor Sara Templeton and head of council Gavin Hutchinson, it's not guaranteed that it will be put into place. But it was "added to the council's considerations for Sumner's coastal adaptation planning," according to Star News.

Barrie believes action should be taken since it's an immediate issue. "Flooding continues to affect residents and public spaces on Nayland St, and our proposal offers a sustainable way to start addressing the issue now rather than waiting for large-scale infrastructure upgrades," he told the outlet.

The flooding is especially noticeable around the church, where the students found that insufficient greenery and infrastructure could not handle excess rainfall. Because rain gardens help absorb stormwater, they may be the perfect small-scale solution to the effects of extreme weather driven by heat-trapping pollution. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

Not to mention, a garden full of native plants can also help filter pollutants from water and reduce erosion. Barrie and King-Smith's rain garden was designed to include plants adapted to coastal conditions to provide maximum benefit.

If you want to rewild your yard, you might try cultivating local native plants and wildflowers to improve biodiversity, reduce flooding around your home, and create a healthier ecosystem for beneficial pollinators. You may also enjoy lower water bills, as native plants tend not to require nearly as much maintenance. 

Barrie's interest in the environment and community work is set to bring him to study social and environmental sustainability at Canterbury University following a gap year in Asia. He may be traveling overseas, but, according to Star News, home is where his heart is.

"Small, local actions can inspire change and show others what's possible when people care about their surroundings," Barrie told the outlet.

Would you take a gardening class if it were free?

Heck yes! 💯

If it fits into my schedule 🗓️

Maybe 🤔

Probably not 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x