Local makes 'infuriating' discovery while visiting popular park: 'I don't get this about people'

On a walk by a public park, one person noticed a pile of items dumped in the middle of the green.

Upon closer inspection, they were furious to see that somebody had chosen the middle of this otherwise pristine space to use as an illegal dumping ground.

"Doesn't look like much on the photo, but it's a whole bin's worth of stuff," they vented in a post on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, where they included a photo of all the garbage. "A bunch of random trash, beer bottles, and a ridiculous amount of cigarette butts."

Even worse, they explained, trash pickup in the neighborhood was scheduled for the following day.

"A lot of people walk their dogs at this park, and it's just infuriating that someone couldn't wait a day," they lamented.

Commenters were equally disappointed. "I don't get this about people," one said.

Whether it's illegally dumping garbage on protected land, leaving trash remnants at a campsite, or scattering plastic confetti all over the park after a gender reveal shower, there's no shortage of ways that people have found to pollute their environment.

And, ironically, the danger that comes from littering and illegal dumping comes back around to harm the people in the area.

The issues are multiple. Garbage harbors both bacteria and disease-spreading vectors, like mosquitoes and flies.

Additionally, the chemicals in waste — particularly in the case of improperly disposed hazardous waste — seep into the soil and the water table, where they make their way back into the food web via both small animals and vegetation.

Most garbage is also flammable, increasing the odds of a fire.

Beyond the health and safety risks, this kind of dumping is also expensive. Consistent litter and dumping can significantly lower an area's property values, drive away valuable tourism dollars, and necessitate costly cleanups.

Instead, making sure to dispose of trash and recycling properly — even if nobody will see it — is key to creating a healthier and safer environment.

Many companies and researchers are looking at innovative ways to improve garbage collection, from implementing smart dumpster sensors to turning old plastic and tires into roads.

