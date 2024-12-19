This tech startup is attaching radar sensors to garbage cans — here's how it could help solve a massive problem

Until now, collecting construction waste has been a manual, time-consuming process.

Garbage pickup has gone digital. Thanks to Oslo, Norway-based startup Sensorita, a new bin monitoring system can help optimize construction waste management, reports Environment+Energy Leader.

Using smart sensors and digital twin technology, Sensorita is helping companies streamline their processes, cut costs, and save time while collecting waste.

Until now, collecting construction waste has been a manual, time-consuming process. E+E Leader reports that many waste management companies are not efficient because they lack access to critical real-time data, such as the location and fill levels of their bins.

That's where Sensorita comes in. With the help of radar sensors and machine learning, the startup created digital twins of waste bins. This means companies can access real-time data on their bin locations and fill levels, optimizing collection schedules and eliminating unnecessary trips.

"By equipping construction waste bins with these sensors, the company offers real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling waste management firms to plan pickups based on actual data instead of rough estimates," wrote Kaleigh Harrison of E+E Leader.

The construction industry has a massive environmental footprint, surpassing the amount of municipal solid waste generate. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, construction and demolition accounted for 600 million tons of debris in the U.S. in 2018 alone.

Without real-time data, waste management companies make extra trips, wasting time and energy resources. With Sensorita, however, companies can implement more efficient waste management strategies while reducing their environmental footprints.

Sensorita has established a solid initial foundation in Norway. The company plans to expand its services outside Norway and to other regions.

It's also working on new capabilities for its sensor technology, specifically developing a sensor that detects the type of material in each waste bin. This would streamline sorting and pickup processes even more.

