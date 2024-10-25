Community shocked after septic company caught allegedly dumping illegal waste in broad daylight: 'Totally unacceptable'

"They should be out of business."

A septic truck was caught on camera dumping waste into a sewage system in Texas, despite "no dumping" signs in the vicinity. ABC13 Houston shared a news clip detailing the incident, which sparked community outrage.

According to the report, a truck from Texas Pride Septic was parked in a low-traffic road, hidden behind a theater. While driving through the alleyway, local resident Jake Lewis noticed the truck had a long hose in the manhole and was just idling. He immediately took a video and sent the footage to the municipal utility district.

Shortly after receiving the video, Precinct 4 deputy constables arrived at the scene. Now, an environmental crimes investigation is underway.

Removal companies, such as Texas Pride Septic, are legally required to dispose of waste at designated facilities, according to ABC 13, which noted the punishment for illegally dumping hazardous waste into a sewer is up to five years in prison. The company in question did not respond to the news station's attempts to contact it.

Gaining more than 58,000 views, the video went viral on YouTube and sparked a discussion on the frustrating scene.

"Shut them down!" wrote one user. "The driver should've been arrested on the spot!"

"They should be out of business and heavily fined!" agreed another YouTuber.

Jake, too, was disgusted to witness the truck potentially dumping human feces and other contaminants straight into the sewer. Like other residents, Jake and his son often fish nearby, and he now worries whether the water is safe.

When harmful contaminants enter the sewage system, they not only pose a risk to the environment but also to public health. Sewage-contaminated water can lead to a number of illnesses, such as hepatitis A, salmonellosis, and typhoid.

While the results of the investigation were pending at the time of the August report, YouTubers continued to express their shock and outrage after watching the video.

"Totally unacceptable," wrote one user. "Dumping human waste into an environment. Not just fined, take their license and put them in jail."

"Profits over [people] and the environment," commented another YouTuber.

