Resident wins 5-figure sum after catching several highly destructive animals in hunting contest: 'A direct positive impact'

A Florida resident who joined the fight against a predatory invasive species took home a five-figure reward for his efforts.

As reported by USA Today, Ronald Kiger of Marion County was announced as the winner of the 2024 Florida Python Challenge held from Aug. 9-18 after beating out 857 participants by catching 20 Burmese pythons during the contest. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced the results last month, with Kiger receiving the grand prize of $10,000.

Kiger narrowly edged out Donna Kalil, who captured 19 pythons to win the "Most Pythons Prize" under the professional category. Kalil, who leads the Everglades Avenger Team, was rewarded with $2,500, while Dennis Krum, a novice, took home a $1,000 prize for catching the longest python at nine feet, 11 inches.

This marks the 12th year the FWC has held the Python Challenge since its debut in 2013. Participants flocked to the Florida Everglades from 33 states and Canada and collectively removed a whopping 195 invasive Burmese pythons in South Florida, continuing an effort to rid the area of predators.









"Over 14,000 pythons have been successfully removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017," FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement. "This collective effort continues to have a direct positive impact on the Everglades and our native wildlife through removal and awareness."

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and have had a devastating impact on the fragile ecosystem in the Everglades. Since these pythons have no natural predators in the area, their population has grown rapidly while they prey on birds, mammals, and other reptiles.

"The aim of the Florida Python Challenge is to increase awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida's ecology," the wildlife commission said in the news release.

Per USA Today, the FWC said that over 22,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida and reported to the organization since 2000. Those captured during the Python Challenge or otherwise are required to be humanely killed immediately at the location of capture.

Kiger, who thanked his family for "putting up with 10 days of camping in the swamp with the heat and the bugs," said he believes the Python Challenge gives residents a chance to make a positive contribution to the local environment by removing these invasive species.

"We enjoy getting out there and doing it and helping the state out," he said.

