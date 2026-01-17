Onlooker captures frustrating video of tourists' thoughtless actions near natural feature: 'Unfortunately, they don't care'

"I wouldn't be able to help myself."

A TikTok clip sparked outrage over tourist behavior in some of Iceland's most fragile natural spaces. The clip, shared by Templeton Travels (@templetontravels) shows a large group of visitors blatantly ignoring safety barriers and posted warnings at a waterfall, choosing instead to climb onto restricted rocks for photos and sightseeing.

Viewers reacted with frustration over what many see as a growing pattern of rule-breaking at natural and protected sites. Iceland has long struggled with balancing tourism and conservation, and this video is a clear example of that in action. The hiker who filmed it summed up the mood in the caption, writing "A sign and metal bars can't hold me back," while Taylor Swift's "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" plays in the background.

Beyond the obvious risk to the visitors' safety, commenters and conservation advocates have frequently pointed out that not following the rules in parks and natural spaces can have serious environmental consequences. Straying off designated paths damages fragile vegetation that can take decades to recover.

It also increases the risk of rock erosion and destabilization around waterfalls. Wildlife can be affected too. Animals that become stressed, displaced, or injured by close human contact — whether provoked or not — may ultimately be euthanized if they're considered to be a danger.

These incidents even put emergency responders at risk. Icelandic search and rescue teams are frequently called to assist tourists who ignore safety guidance and don't do their proper research — often in remote areas where rescues are complex and dangerous.

The comment section was filled with strong reactions to the tourists' reckless behavior.

One viewer wrote, "Unfortunately they don't care," while another said, "I wouldn't be able to help myself and read the sign super loud."

Others expressed sadness at how bad behavior affects the experience for others: "They did this at high falls in Georgia, now there's entire parts of the park off limits completely. It's sad."

One commenter summed it up simply: "If you want to climb on rocks, play in streams, etc please go to a national/state/regional park that allows it. There are plenty of them for you to go to, you don't have to damage the delicate ones."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.