Onlooker captures photos of tourists' reckless behavior at natural landmark: 'The ignorance is real'

"Make an example of this."

Visiting national parks is a joy many like to indulge in, but when fellow tourists decide to break park rules, it can seriously dampen the enjoyment of others.

One Reddit user shared their experience with some tourists doing just that in the r/VisitingIceland subreddit, posting a photo showing several people in areas where they shouldn't have been.

Photo Credit: Reddit



They wrote, "Roped off areas - Nah, those are for OTHER people to obey. Everyone ignoring the ropes off areas and multiple drones in the NO DRONES area. (Yes, we did tell them. Yes, they pretended to not understand us)."

The photo sparked a conversation among other Redditors who either had visited or lived in Iceland and had seen similar behavior many times.

"Do you guys realize you're ruining the very thing that brought you here? The ignorance is real," wrote one person.

Another Redditor suggested, "Put undercover officers throughout, fine, and jail the offenders."

Unfortunately, tourists ignoring signs and clear boundaries in parks is only becoming more common. However, these signs and boundaries aren't just for decoration; they're meant to keep people safe and protect the park's plants and wildlife.

Wandering off the beaten path could lead to someone becoming injured or even dying, depending on how dangerous the area beyond the rope is.

Additionally, leaving designated areas means tourists are trampling areas that could contain vital native plants, which, if killed, could throw the ecosystem out of balance.

Ignoring signs and boundaries is also an excellent way to run into a wild animal, which could lead to severe injury or death for a person. Human-wildlife encounters don't only end poorly for humans, though, as when animals attack, wildlife authorities often track them down after the fact and euthanize them, whether a person provoked the attack or not, which contributes to declining animal populations.

Staying within the park's boundaries is the safest course of action for people and nature alike when visiting a national park, even if it means standing two feet further back to get a great picture.

And if tourists continue to ignore signs and boundaries, officials may need to take further action and do as one Reddit user suggested and "[…] make an example of this."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.