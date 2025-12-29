Tourists capture 'unbelievable' moment while filming wildlife at national park: 'Should have to pay a high fine'

National parks are the best places for seeing wildlife up close — but maybe not too close. Wildlife viewing guidelines are enforced by parks so that people can watch wild animals from a respectful distance.

Unfortunately, some tourists still tend to get too close, as seen in an Instagram video shared by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks).

The first clip shows a couple of tourists in the Grand Canyon National Park, observing an elk as it crosses their path and standing too close as it passes in front of them.

The second clip shows a larger tourist group watching an elk with only a road's width of distance between them and the animal.

"People getting WAY too close to elk in Grand Canyon National Park," Tourons of National Parks wrote in their caption.

According to the Grand Canyon National Park guidelines, people should stay at least 100 feet — or about two bus lengths — away from elk. The rules also state that it's illegal to approach or feed wildlife in the park, as it can stress them out and hinder their survival.

While nothing terrible happened in the clips, the post highlights why viewing guidelines matter, as close encounters can be dangerous to both humans and animals. It also brings attention to risky tourist behavior — a prevalent issue in places like national parks.

According to Leave No Trace, it's important to give wildlife plenty of space because even if they seem calm, they can be unpredictable. Getting too close could cause them to harm humans, and animals that injure humans may be euthanized, whether they were provoked or unprovoked.

These wild animals might also get injured when they run away from humans who get too close, according to the National Park Service.

Wildlife viewing can be a wonderful experience, but it's also important to respect these animals by following safety guidelines. In cases where an animal gets too close, people are advised to slowly back away and keep their distance, according to the National Park Service.

Commenters expressed their frustration with the tourists' actions.

One viewer said that these tourists "should have to pay a high fine" for not respecting the park's rules.

"Unbelievable," another commenter said.

