Scientists sound alarm after documenting unprecedented behavior in humpback whales — here's why this matters

"Possible causes include global climate change, extreme environmental events, and evolutionary mechanisms of the species."

Each year, humpback whales make a lengthy migration from tropical breeding grounds to colder feeding grounds. But researchers recently logged the migration of one whale who had traveled far beyond the species' normal migration path, prompting officials to assess what this behavior might signal for humpback populations.

What happened?

The noteworthy spotting happened in Zanzibar, after the whale was initially seen off the coast of Colombia several years prior, Meteored reported.

After it was confirmed as the same individual, a research team conducted a full analysis of the behavior and published their findings in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Meteored quoted Dr. Ekaterina Kalashnikova, the study's lead researcher: "The exact reasons are not known," she said, "but possible causes include global climate change, extreme environmental events (which are occurring more frequently today) and evolutionary mechanisms of the species."

These evolutionary mechanisms could be make-or-break behavior for species like the humpback whale as a changing climate continues to disrupt their normal behaviors.

Why is this research important?

One key factor impacting whale migrations is the availability of krill, their main food source. According to research from the University of Oregon, environmental factors — in this case, warmer ocean temperatures — can impact krill populations, health, and breeding patterns.

If this is the main driver behind the whale's far-reaching migration, researchers warn that this could spell out a future where the food supply grows increasingly unstable, leading whales to die of exhaustion as they look for available sources. This is one example of how a warming planet is leading to a loss in biodiversity — which, in turn, disrupts the ability of species and ecosystems to function and survive normally.

One other theory the research team proposed was that the migration could mean that humpback whale populations are flourishing due to successful conservation efforts, although this is not certain.

What comes next?

As Meteored explained, this data and analysis could be key for modeling future conservation and mitigation efforts for our changing climate.

"A better understanding of migration patterns can help to plan protected areas more effectively and minimise the impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems," Meteored wrote.

Similar research has been conducted on other behavioral adaptations, some of which seem possibly beneficial and others which seem downright harmful. For example, certain species of insects produce duller colors to stay cool in summer, which has led to a drop in breeding rates.

However, even if some animals seem able to adapt somewhat to changing circumstances, researchers emphasize that striving to reduce planet-warming pollution will be key in order to allow as many species as possible to thrive in the long run.

