Prominent scientist issues urgent warning about the future: 'We don't have much time left'

"We've done so much to destroy it."

While targets for reducing polluting gases keep being made and revised, one prominent scientist says there isn't much time to act to slow the planet's warming.

In an interview with the BBC, primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall stressed the urgency of protecting the environment and wildlife.

What's happening?

Dr. Goodall said, "We're in the midst of the sixth great extinction."

She added, "We don't have much time left to start helping the environment. We've done so much to destroy it."

However, she hasn't lost all hope. "We still have a window of time to start slowing down climate change and the loss of biodiversity. But it's a window that's closing."

Dr. Goodall noted that destroying wild places is linked to the warming planet because trees are vital for absorbing polluting gases.

When she studied chimpanzees more than 60 years ago, the two wet seasons happened like clockwork. Now, it can rain in the dry season and be dry in the rainy season, which makes it difficult for chimpanzees, birds, and insects.

Dr. Goodall said it's vital to "impose tough regulations on what people are able to do to the environment," "rapidly move away from fossil fuel," and stop industrial farming. She said if these things don't happen, "The future is ultimately doomed."

Why is acting quickly to protect the planet important?

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, scientists say a warming planet is the "biggest global health threat of the 21st century." Many places are experiencing extreme heat that never did before, meaning people don't have solutions such as AC to handle it, and it doesn't even cool down at night. This causes heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and cardiovascular and kidney diseases.

There are hundreds of cases of extreme heat every year in the U.S., and they are killing more people on average than other deadly weather events, like hurricanes. The warmer weather is also causing storms to be worse and more frequent. Wetter areas are becoming wetter, and drier places are drier.

The NRDC also noted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that 2021 saw 20 climate-based disasters in the United States that resulted in at least $1 billion in costs. The total cost to communities across the year was $145 billion, which also doesn't include health damages.

What's being done about the warming planet?

Dr. Goodall says one remedy is habitat restoration, such as tree planting. Her foundation and non-profit tech company are working on just that. Over the past five years, her organizations have planted over two million trees in Uganda.

You can also help by using your voice to vote for pro-climate candidates and urging your elected officials to enact environmentally friendly policies. You can also donate to climate causes, such as Dr. Goodall's organizations, that are working to help save the planet.

