Scientists uncover concerning behavior changes in rare whales: 'Safeguard this iconic species before it's too late'

"This research has given us a window into their world, revealing new insights into their movement patterns, health, and the persistent threats they face."

Changing migration patterns of whales are concerning scientists and conservationists, and humans are in part responsible for the troubling phenomenon.

What's happening?

According to The Virginian-Pilot, critically endangered North Atlantic right whales are now migrating to unexpected areas of the ocean, putting them in the path of boats traveling at higher speeds than in protected zones.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare, with assistance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Duke University, conducted a survey to collect data about whale habitats and potential protection areas.

"These whales are venturing into new regions, likely due to climate change and shifting prey patterns," said Kathleen Collins, senior marine campaign manager for the IFAW, per the Pilot. "This means they are moving into areas without existing protections, increasing their vulnerability to vessel strikes and entanglement."

Why is this concerning?

Right whales are already dwindling in numbers, with just 350 expected to be in the wild — and that includes just 70 breeding females.

If their migration routes change, they can be put in increased danger of a collision with fast-moving boats, putting their already fragile existence in further danger.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In fact, the Pilot reported a female right whale was found dead near the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in April.

What's being done about the increased risk to right whales?

As Collins told the Pilot, the survey's findings have signaled a need for stronger protections for the creatures, adding that we need to "safeguard this iconic species before it's too late."

"What we know is that every individual North Atlantic right whale matters," Collins said. "This research has given us a window into their world, revealing new insights into their movement patterns, health, and the persistent threats they face."

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

But the observation that human-caused global heating is a factor in their changing migration routes serves as a wake-up call for us all.

That means we need to drastically reduce our personal production of planet-warming pollution to keep these animals safe. We can do so in a number of ways, such as swapping our gas-guzzling cars for electric alternatives or making use of domestic renewable energy production via rooftop solar panels — and both could save you money, too.

Additionally, noise from shipping and construction industries and from energy exploration in the ocean has also been attributed to whales' reduced ability to avoid hazards and find mates. Writing to your local representative to make them aware of these issues — especially if you live in a coastal area — can help to influence upcoming policies regarding these sectors.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.