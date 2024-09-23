Scientists raise concerns after observing peculiar insect behavior change: 'We haven't solved this one yet'

The researchers in this insect study posed several questions to further investigate and learn more about the connection between temperature shifts and insect behavior.

Humans worldwide are finding ways to adapt to rising temperatures, such as creating public cooling centers, developing drought-tolerant crops, and improving the construction of buildings.

However, insects also have to find ways to adapt to extreme weather shifts — sometimes at the expense of their reproductive abilities and, ultimately, their survival in our world.

What's happening?

As the Guardian reported, researchers discovered that temperature changes are affecting insects' ability to mate because of color adaptations.

The new research describes how temperature increases cause insects to produce less melanin to stay cool. Some insects are less likely to attract mates when they have lighter and brighter colors.

Changes in insects' colors also affect their ability to hide from predators and recognize each other within the same species. Among the insects studied were ambush bugs and Mead's sulphur butterflies.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Ecology and Evolution, concluding: "The effect of global climate change on insect color can impact physiological functions, intra- and interspecies communication, and sexual selection, all of which may contribute to the global decline of insects. We believe monitoring the impact of global climate change on insect traits will assist the management of biodiversity and environmental sustainability."

Why are insect adaptations important?

As insects and other animals are forced to adapt to our overheating planet, their ability to sustain populations may decline. Once any species goes extinct, the entire ecosystem and food chain are disrupted, with effects that can eventually impact people's daily lives.

Human activities that change wildlife behavior are concerning because they can alter migration routes, make food foraging more difficult, and, in the case of certain insects, make mating and reproduction more challenging.

Without healthy insect populations, we could lose essential pollinators we rely on for crop production and food sources. Meanwhile, some insects are becoming more prominent and aggressive because of changing environments and increasing public health risks.

What's being done about changing weather and wildlife?

Michael Moore, a University of Colorado Denver integrative biologist, said: "We have a lot more work to do — we haven't solved this one yet."

To support local insects where you live, consider try adding a native plant garden with pollinator-friendly plants that are well-adapted to your climate.

It is also vital to avoid impacting wildlife behavioral patterns by keeping your distance and allowing animals to exist without human interference as much as possible.

