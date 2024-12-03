Proud homeowner sparks envy with video of impressive garden in middle of desert: 'That's so gorgeous, I love it'

No garden is too hot to handle. In fact, there is a garden for every climate if you know how to work with it.

One Redditor went to r/landscaping to show off their desert landscape.

The video takes you through a beautiful xeriscaped lawn, complete with blooms and mini statues. Full of character and life, it's a breathtaking oasis.

Xeriscaping is a landscaping technique used in arid regions that aims to minimize or eliminate the need for additional watering by using drought-thriving plants, mulch, and efficient irrigation systems. It often incorporates rocks or gravel, creating an environment that requires minimal water beyond what the natural climate provides. It's a great way to conserve water and work with the environment instead of against it.

Native plants and blooms require way less maintenance because they naturally flourish in the environment they know best. Say goodbye to massive fertilizer receipts, giant water bills, and exhausting pest control. Way less stressful than the monoculture lawns we've all become accustomed to.

There are all kinds of options if you're looking to make the switch to a natural lawn and rewild your space. Go to Audubon's Native Plant Database to find out which plants are native to your area. From there, you can design your space using clover, wildflowers, buffalo grass, or other plants and blooms. It's a great way to rethink your lawn and start reaping the benefits — even if you start small.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Native lawns also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators like bees and butterflies — the little warriors of our food supply. Without them, many plants wouldn't be able to reproduce, causing a decline in plant diversity and major food shortages.

The desert xeriscaping received great reviews.

"The blooms! Whole thing is gorgeous," mused one Redditor.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"That's so gorgeous, I love it," raved another.

"Xeriscaping is hot," wrote a third — pun intended.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.