Expert issues warning about dangerous plant wreaking havoc on local areas: 'It has now taken over the state'

Nature walks give us a lens into what thrived in our area before our communities were built. Unfortunately, with the construction of new homes and city centers, many native species were taken out, and invasive species have replaced them.

While many national and state parks have regulations on plant removal, one influencer offered tips on how to stop invasive species in your surrounding areas.

Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) shared a video on TikTok showing how to remove invasive species while on your next hike.

"Everytime I see an invasive plant in California, I remove it," Jessie wrote in the caption. "Invasive black mustard first arrived in California during colonization when the Spanish missionaries brought it as a food crop. But it has now taken over the state."

In the video, he shows himself ripping up the plant all the way down to its root system and snapping the root to ensure it does not regrow. He went on to explain that mustard is stealing water from native flora and has already taken over millions of acres of native grassland along the West Coast.

When the native ecology of an area is threatened by outside sources, everything can be thrown out of balance — from the pollinator populations to the local food sources. However, invasive species are not just a threat to the health of native plants and animals; they also make wildfires burn hotter and become more deadly.

While one person cannot remove all of the native species in their state, there is a way to start small with your own backyard. If you rewild your yard to install a native plant yard, you will attract pollinators as well as save both time and money on your maintenance. While pollinators might seem small and insignificant, they are mighty and necessary, and protect our food supply.

The response to Jessie's video was overall thankful for this tip, but some expressed sadness about how pervasive mustard had become in California.

"Mustard is invasive? It's literally everywhere! That makes me sad," one commenter wrote.

"Our hills are covered in them," another shared.

"I just planted all kinds of poppies, lupine, and phacelia in my yard. Plant native!" a third celebrated.

