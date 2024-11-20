Expert gardener shares how to grow and make your own mustard from supermarket packets: 'That's amazing'

Though mustard isn't too expensive, it's nice to be able to save money by growing your own.

Thankfully, one expert gardener has plenty of tips on how you can grow a personal mustard crop in your backyard using packets of mustard seeds from the store.

The scoop

Instagram gardener Simon Akeroyd (@simonakeroydgardenwriter), who we've featured many times for a variety of homegrown foods, shows just how easy it is to grow your own mustard.

In a video on his account, he explained that all you need to do is buy a bag of mustard seeds from your local grocery store and sprinkle them over peat-free compost. Then, you'll add more compost, leave it outside, and water the seeds. Let nature take over, and watch as the flowers transform into seeds.

Simon says to pick the seed pods when they're very dry and have a thin, brittle texture. Next, remove the black seeds inside the pods, mix equal parts vinegar, water, and mustard seeds in a mason jar, and leave the mixture out for 48 hours to let it ferment.

If you're wondering what the optimal growing season is, U.K.-based Simon explained in the caption, "Mustard seed germinates in cool temperatures, so you can try this for much of the year."

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Drain the mustard seeds but save the liquid, and then blend the seeds in a small blender. Add some of the liquid back to taste, then spoon the mixture into small mason jars for storage. Simon noted that the wholegrain mustard should last a few months in the fridge, giving you plenty of time to enjoy it on burgers, deviled eggs, potato salad, and much more.

How it's helping

Growing your own mustard crop at home is an excellent way to save time and money on groceries and give you a dose of Vitamin D (something many people lack in our "indoor culture" today). In addition, when you grow food at home, it will usually taste much better than store-bought foods, and you'll get to reap the fruits of your own labor.

Gardening also boosts your physical health and helps you remain active, and your mental health will be improved by reconnecting with nature. In short, growing mustard at home is a surefire recipe for mind-body-soul transformation and healing.

If you have a community garden, connecting and sharing foods with neighbors is yet another benefit you'll enjoy.

Last but not least, you also help the environment when you garden at home since homegrown foods require far fewer resources and don't release planet-warming pollution from being transported long distances.

What people are saying

Commenters were thankful for the hack and couldn't wait to try it.

"That's amazing," one person shared.

"Are you serious? I can make mustard? I love mustard!" another commented.

"You are amazing — I am learning so much and being inspired," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.