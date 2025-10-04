  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists make incredible sighting during aerial survey of wildlife habitat: 'This is a milestone'

"It reminds us that even critically endangered species can surprise us."

by Amy Boyington
"It reminds us that even critically endangered species can surprise us."

Photo Credit: Wildlife Act

Scientists spotted the nest of a critically endangered species, the hooded vulture, in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, reported Getaway

The discovery took place during the 2025 Zululand Vulture Project Aerial Survey. The survey occurs every five years to monitor the populations and habitats of various vultures. 

The hooded vulture is native to African regions. According to The Peregrine Fund, the species has experienced a significant decline in population since the turn of the century. Experts largely attribute this to the use of poisons to keep predators away from livestock. 

Photo Credit: Wildlife Act

With an estimated 50-100 breeding pairs of hooded vultures in South Africa, the discovery of a new nest is a welcome surprise for researchers. Even more awe-inspiring was that the nest had a live chick — proof that it's active.

"This is a milestone," said Brent Coverdale of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. "It reminds us that even critically endangered species can surprise us when given the chance."

To be clear, the decline in the hooded vulture's population is a genuine concern for environmentalists. These birds feed on carcasses quickly, which helps prevent disease spread to other animals and people, per Wildlife ACT. In turn, ecosystems stay healthier for all animals and people who rely on them. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

But the nest's discovery is a major step toward conservation for hooded vultures. Getaway reports that little is known about this species' breeding patterns, and the new nest could help aid future research. Experts also hope it will help spark momentum for other vulture conservation efforts, like the National Multi-species Biodiversity Management Plan for Vultures

Cape vultures were also spotted at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve in South Africa earlier this year, hinting that the future could be looking brighter for vulture populations in the region. 

"Vultures are valuable to the health of humans, to the health of livestock, and the health of other wild animals as well," Lovelater Sebele, senior vulture conservation officer for Southern Africa at BirdLife Africa, told Mongabay. "Vultures are saving us a lot of money that would be used to maintain the health of these three groups of living organisms. We should be actively conserving vultures."

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x