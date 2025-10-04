Scientists make incredible sighting during aerial survey of wildlife habitat: 'This is a milestone'

"It reminds us that even critically endangered species can surprise us."

Scientists spotted the nest of a critically endangered species, the hooded vulture, in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, reported Getaway.

The discovery took place during the 2025 Zululand Vulture Project Aerial Survey. The survey occurs every five years to monitor the populations and habitats of various vultures.

The hooded vulture is native to African regions. According to The Peregrine Fund, the species has experienced a significant decline in population since the turn of the century. Experts largely attribute this to the use of poisons to keep predators away from livestock.

Photo Credit: Wildlife Act

With an estimated 50-100 breeding pairs of hooded vultures in South Africa, the discovery of a new nest is a welcome surprise for researchers. Even more awe-inspiring was that the nest had a live chick — proof that it's active.

"This is a milestone," said Brent Coverdale of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. "It reminds us that even critically endangered species can surprise us when given the chance."

To be clear, the decline in the hooded vulture's population is a genuine concern for environmentalists. These birds feed on carcasses quickly, which helps prevent disease spread to other animals and people, per Wildlife ACT. In turn, ecosystems stay healthier for all animals and people who rely on them.

But the nest's discovery is a major step toward conservation for hooded vultures. Getaway reports that little is known about this species' breeding patterns, and the new nest could help aid future research. Experts also hope it will help spark momentum for other vulture conservation efforts, like the National Multi-species Biodiversity Management Plan for Vultures.

Cape vultures were also spotted at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve in South Africa earlier this year, hinting that the future could be looking brighter for vulture populations in the region.

"Vultures are valuable to the health of humans, to the health of livestock, and the health of other wild animals as well," Lovelater Sebele, senior vulture conservation officer for Southern Africa at BirdLife Africa, told Mongabay. "Vultures are saving us a lot of money that would be used to maintain the health of these three groups of living organisms. We should be actively conserving vultures."

