Spectacular creature makes stunning comeback after decades of absence: 'Nature works miracles'

Something amazing just happened in southern Spain, and it's giving people hope. For the first time in over 30 years, a bearded vulture chick has hatched in the wild in Andalusia. That may sound like a small thing, but it's actually a huge step forward for wildlife conservation.



This baby bird is part of a slow but steady comeback for the bearded vulture, a species that vanished from the skies of Andalucía in the 1980s. Since then, scientists and local officials have been working to bring them back.



In 2006, the Junta de Andalucía and the Gypaetus Foundation launched a reintroduction program. Over the years, they've released about 90 bearded vultures into the wild, and now, nature is starting to take over again.



The fact that this chick was born in the wild and not in a lab or a breeding center shows that the species is slowly recovering. In fact, according to Sur in English, there were a total of 16 chicks boarded in the last years. That's thanks in part to the work being done at the Guadalentín Breeding Centre in Jaén, where experts carefully raise and care for vultures before releasing them into the wild.



Why does this matter? Bearded vultures are scavengers that mostly eat bones. That might sound weird, but it's super important. By cleaning up leftover animal remains, they help stop the spread of disease and keep ecosystems healthy (just like trees do).



Their return also means good things for the people living nearby. A thriving bird population can bring more visitors to the area, like birdwatchers and hikers. That helps local businesses and encourages more support for protecting wild spaces.

And this isn't just happening with bearded vultures in Spain. All over the world, we're seeing similar success stories like bison returning to European grasslands and backyard gardens helping save pollinators



"The breeding programme in the wild is progressing favourably and nine locations have already confirmed eggs being laid," per Sur in English. "Nature works miracles and, if human hands can contribute ... the result is much more than feasible."

These small (or maybe not that small) achievements help us understand that, when we help nature, it bounces back to give us some hope.

