Experts celebrate 'exciting' return of rare species to nature reserve: 'A transformative step'

"The balance is being restored to its former natural state."

Conservation efforts have proved successful after Cape vultures were spotted scavenging for the first time at Shamwari Private Game Reserve in South Africa.

The Daily Maverick shared that the return of the Cape vulture — nature's clean-up crew — is a huge cause for celebration in regard to the future of the species. About 15 vultures were sighted feasting on the remains of a carcass, which gives conservationists great hope.

Kerri Wolter, CEO of the vulture conservation organization Vulpro at Shamwari, told the publication, "The balance is being restored to its former natural state which is extremely exciting."

According to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, in South Africa there has been a similar dramatic decline in wild vulture populations over the past 30 years due to various threats.

Vultures deserted the area after habitat loss, collisions with new energy infrastructure, poaching, and residual persecution by farmers and landowners who use poisoned carcasses to kill predators like hyenas and lions. However, when the vultures came to feed, they also suffered the consequences of the poison.

After the land became a part of the reserves, it became a much safer environment for the vultures to return, although not all of the threats have been eradicated — particularly wind turbines, which pose a threat to the vulture population.

Venter cited the World Wide Fund for Nature, which claims that vultures are essential to the health of Africa's ecosystem, preventing disease by consuming meat and bone fragments before they rot.

Per the DFFE, Venter wrote, "The loss of vultures could lead to serious ecological and public health consequences, such as the spread of disease from unprocessed carcasses and increased human-wildlife conflict, including the rise in stray dog populations and associated rabies cases."

According to the article, the decrease in vulture populations in India has resulted in an estimated 100,000 human deaths.

Globally, there are only 6,357 breeding pairs of Cape vultures. Vulpro at Shamwari is focused on repopulating the species through captive-bred methods.

"Reintroducing Cape vultures to Shamwari is not just important, it's a transformative step in our conservation journey," said Wolter.

Vultures are a huge part of the circle of life and do their part to maintain the balance in Africa's ecosystem by consuming potential pathogen sources before they can become a problem. Without vultures, disease could run rampant. Conservation efforts are crucial.

There is a delicate balance in nature. For example, when wolves were uprooted from Yellowstone in an attempt to control populations, elk numbers skyrocketed to unsustainable numbers, which resulted in the destruction of trees and streams. In turn, beavers lost their habitats and vacated, which affected the root systems of trees that typically benefit from beaver dams. Everything exists in a balance, and human activity continues to threaten that time and time again.

Anything we can do to prevent extinction and help all species flourish will help make this world a better place. Educating yourself on climate issues and talking with friends and family about it is a great way to engage in solution-based conversation and spread knowledge. Reducing water consumption, single-use plastics, and products with toxins are other great ways you can make a difference by making small changes at home.

