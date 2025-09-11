  • Outdoors Outdoors

Expert shares satisfying before-and-after photos after ripping out harmful plants: 'That is amazing'

by Audrey Brewer
Photo Credit: iStock

An invasive species expert scored a huge win by removing an entire hedgerow's worth of Himalayan blackberry 

On Instagram, the Invasive Species Guy (@invasivespeciesguy) proudly showed the before-and-after photos of his hard work in an area on Vancouver Island.

"This was a huge Himalayan blackberry removal today! With lots of water, motivation, and a powerful hedge trimmer, we were able to tackle this section, even removing the root balls afterward. The land is back on track!" he wrote.

Himalayan blackberry is an "aggressive" invasive species, according to the National Park Service. The plant can spread rapidly into undisturbed sunny areas (not unlike the one pictured in the photo), displacing native species. When invasive plants eliminate natives, they put entire ecosystems at risk. 

It's also difficult to remove Himalayan blackberry because damaged plants can respout from roots left in the soil. The recommended method is manual removal, as in literally pulling it out of the ground like the Invasive Species Guy.

He acknowledged that doing so can leave people "feeling overwhelmed" and offered his services to anyone in need. "Together, we can start making our communities more resilient and biodiverse in the face of environmental challenges and uncertainties!" he said.

Battling invasive species requires a group effort, and one way to contribute is to plant native species in your yard or garden.

Not only is it better for the environment, but it can be better for your wallet too. Native species require fewer resources such as water, fertilizer, and pesticides, cutting down on those bills. They also need less maintenance such as mowing, saving you time and effort while offering the benefits of a healthier green space and supporting pollinators, which are critical in the life cycle of so many plants, especially crops. 

People in the comments were impressed by the Invasive Species Guy's hard work.

"Amazing!! It's a very overwhelming invasive," one person wrote.

Another added: "Wow, that is amazing! Great work!"

x