Expert shares satisfying before-and-after video of thorny plant removal: 'We are on a mission'

One expert just showed the internet what it looks like when you remove an invasive species from your yard.

Instagrammer Invasive Species Guy (@invasivespeciesguy) from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, shared the video on his channel with the caption: "Removing invasive Himalayan blackberry."

"We were hard at work today, removing more Himalayan Blackberry!" Invasive Species Guy said in the video description. "We are on a mission to control all of the invasive species on this property. We cut the canes down, using a hedge trimmer, then raked them into a pile. From there we dug out the root balls! Now, we must figure out what we would like to plant in their place, and monitor for regrowth!"

That's a smart approach because invasive species are a bane on gardens and natural areas alike. They grow with reckless speed, overtaking every other species in their path. Other plants suffer from the lack of sunlight as invasive plants crowd them out, and species that rely on native plants for food are unable to eat the invasive plants that replace them. The result is a much less healthy ecosystem, plus frustration for gardeners who want to grow anything other than overenthusiastic blackberries.

The video shows the creator, other helpers, and his dog, all working hard to cut down the thick blackberry canes. Removing the part of the plants above the ground is just the beginning; they also have to dig deep to remove the roots so that the plants won't grow back.

At the end of the project, the ground is churned up and bare, making it the perfect place to plant something new.

Commenters expressed their support for removing the blackberries.

"Lord, these are the devil," one user said. "Mine get three inches in diameter! We mowed them last year and they basically came back bushier and healthier this year and said 'thanks for the haircut.'"

"Love to see it," another user said. "It's often really helpful to plant a native in an area that I've removed an invasive from myself."

