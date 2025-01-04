Gardeners show off stunning community garden in the middle of the desert: 'This ... deserves a red carpet'

Where the climate is known to be hot, dry, and dusty — in the state second only to Arizona in the number of days with sun — it can be difficult to imagine anything green growing, let alone a fruitful garden.

But that's just what's being done in New Mexico at the Hozho Voices of Healing Center.

Vibrant chartreuse foliage foregrounded by vivid purple flowers, trellised arches of squash nestled between beds of peppers and tomatoes, and near-ripe cantaloupe growing next to a coop of multicolored hens are just a few of the accomplishments the Diné community garden had to share in a brief video tour of the plot posted to TikTok.

"Wow," one user wrote in the comments. "You have a beautiful garden."

"Thank you. The secret is lots of rainwater and heavy mulching," the Hozho Center wrote in a reply.

Growing a garden in the desert is an impressive feat, to be sure. By collecting rainwater and utilizing native plants and strains of crops that will thrive in the desert's climate and average rainfall, the Hozho Center can cultivate an oasis of flowers and fresh food — improving the welfare of its members and the pollinators that will inevitably be attracted.

Gardening has been shown to have many physical, mental, money-saving, and environmental benefits, such as more people engaging in physical activity, reduced stress, less money spent on groceries, and carbon pollution reduction.

Community gardens like the Hozho Center add numerous social benefits, too. Benefits from solo gardening, such as improved mood and mental well-being, are amplified in a community garden. They also provide more opportunities for social connections and can help foster a sense of community, leading to greater subjective well-being, optimism, and resilience.

Users in the comments of the Hozho Center's video were in awe of the community garden it had nurtured.

"An amazing and beautiful oasis," one person said, while another said, "this garden deserves a red carpet it's so good."

Another commented: "You are awesome and definitely inspiring."

"I'd hope one day I'll have a garden like yours," a third wrote.

