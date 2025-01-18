Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park issues warning after near-fatal incident at popular overlook: 'Your safety is our utmost concern'

"National parks showcase nature's splendor but they are not playgrounds."

A recent near-fatal incident at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park has raised concerns about safety at volcanic sites and prompted the park to issue a warning to visitors.

On Christmas evening, a toddler wandered away from their family while they were watching the lava glow at the Kīlauea Overlook. The child ran toward a 400-foot cliff edge but was fortunately grabbed just in time by a frantic mother and narrowly avoided a fatal fall.

In response, the National Park Service is urging visitors to stay vigilant and follow key safety guidelines. The NPS reminds visitors to stay out of closed areas and stay up-to-date on the latest eruptions.

Closed areas are restricted due to hazardous conditions, including toxic volcanic gases, sharp volcanic glass, unstable terrain, and the risk of explosions or falling lava rock bombs.

To ensure a safe visit, park rangers also recommend visitors wear sturdy shoes, long pants, sunscreen, and carry plenty of water. If visiting after dark, a flashlight with extra batteries is recommended. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to respect Hawaiian culture, acknowledging lava's significance as the embodiment of Pelehonuamea, the volcano deity.

By following these safety guidelines, visitors can enjoy the park's incredible beauty while minimizing the risk of accidents.

This incident highlights the importance of being cautious when visiting volcanic sites like Kīlauea, especially as increased visitation following the eruption has increased risks.

While the eruption that began on Dec. 23 has paused, toxic gas pollution remains high, and the eruption could restart at any time. Drivers in the park should slow down, be mindful of pedestrians, and use low beams in high-traffic areas.

"The hazards that coincide with an eruption are dangerous, and we have safety measures in place including closed areas, barriers, closure signs, and traffic management,"Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh told Unofficial Networks. "Your safety is our utmost concern, but we rely on everyone to recreate responsibly. National parks showcase nature's splendor but they are not playgrounds."

