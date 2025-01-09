National park rangers issue call for action after troubling scene at Long Point Trail: 'Looks terrible'

"If they find them, they need to scrub it absolutely clean."

With its deep canyons, whitewater river, and scenic hiking trails, New River Gorge National Park is one of the most beautiful places in West Virginia

However, vandals have attempted to ruin the pure beauty of this outdoor adventure destination with senseless and damaging graffiti.

As Lootpress reported, vandals recently graffitied the New River Gorge's highly popular Long Point Trail.

Park officials reported that one or more people spray-painted around 10 trees and numerous rocks near the trail. They found most graffiti near the trail's end and believe it happened on Dec. 20 or 21.

Rangers asked anyone with information to contact the park by phone to help them prosecute the crime.

Unfortunately, the New River Gorge situation is not an isolated incident or unique to this national park. Hikers, campers, and rangers have been finding blatant disregard for nature in parks worldwide. Irresponsible tourists leave litter behind on hiking trails and ignore park rules to carve into rocks.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

These behaviors destroy the beauty of wild and protected spaces and create hazards for wildlife and the broader ecosystem. In some parks, vandalism is leading to stricter rules and restricted access for everyone, even if only a few individuals are to blame for the damage.

Fortunately, park staff and community members work tirelessly to investigate vandalism and impose fines on people who violate the rules. Public outrage through viral social media posts also raises awareness about the issue and helps to deter illegal activity in parks so that everyone can enjoy them.

As a nature lover, you can set a good example for others by leaving no trace when you spend time outdoors and by reporting suspicious activity to a ranger if you witness it.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

In response to Lootpress's Facebook post about the news, people vented their frustrations about park vandals and emphasized the need to hold them accountable.

"Looks terrible," one Facebook user wrote in the comments.

A Facebooker agreed, "So uncalled for."

"If they find them, they need to scrub it absolutely clean and pay a huge fine and community service," another Facebooker commented.

Someone else wrote, "Prosecute to the fullest extent."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.