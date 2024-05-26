Chef transforms invasive 'purple Kool-Aid'-tasting plant into gourmet drink: 'It was just blowing people's minds'

As well as being delicious, using these unconventional ingredients is helping to decrease the presence of invasive species.

People living in the southern parts of the United States might be familiar with kudzu, an invasive climbing plant that is native to countries in Asia and on some Pacific Islands.

Despite having the nickname "the vine that ate the South," kudzu is starting to gain fans among a growing wild foraging movement for its various benefits as a cooking ingredient.

It has been used for centuries as an herbal remedy to treat diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and fever, according to a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology. As Civil Eats observed, it's packed with plant proteins and antioxidants, and it has been used in plenty of recipes in the U.S. South, from "pie to wine."

But one chef has been particularly captivated by the abundant arrowroot, and has created something quite magical with it.

Mimi Maumus' restaurant and catering company serves up kudzu lemonade, which has been delighting restaurant-goers for around a decade.

After making a syrup with the kudzu flowers, she presents the drink to customers and instructs them to add lemon juice. What starts out as an uninspiring, thick, gray liquid then transforms into a bright, vibrant, fuschia-colored beverage.

"It was just blowing people's minds and it was delicious," she told Civil Eats.

The recipe has evolved over the years, and diners are now given a variety of liquids in "scientific beakers" to turn the kudzu syrup into exciting new colors.

"It was like this mad scientist moment," Maumus said. "And I was in love. I was just in love."

The "purple Kool-Aid"-like taste and the theatrical presentation have been a hit with customers, and it demonstrates just what can be done with invasive species with a little bit of outside-of-the-box thinking.

For example, in New England, one chef is helping to control the invasive green crab population by frying them up and serving them in his restaurant as sliders. Elsewhere, one home chef posted on Reddit how they turn invasive lionfish into delicious fish tacos.

As well as being delicious, using these unconventional ingredients is helping to decrease the presence of invasive species. In the animal kingdom, invasive animals can devour native creatures, disrupt habitats, and hog essential resources. For plants, like kudzu, fast-growing flora can prevent other species from accessing vital sunlight, nutrients, and water. Both can have devastating impacts on delicate ecosystems.

Maumus, though, remains enchanted by a plant that many others would avoid at all costs.

"These things are thriving for a reason," she told Civil Eats. "And I think oftentimes, they're there for us. And if we could figure out why it's there for us and use it for us, then we could learn to really love it."

