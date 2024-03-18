New study uncovers concerning trend affecting territories worldwide: 'We need to learn lessons'

This trend can lead to sinking land, seawater that contaminates coastal aquifers, streams that leak, and wells that run dry.

Groundwater levels are falling across the globe, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature.

What happened?

According to a summary in The New York Times, researchers analyzed water levels at almost 1,700 aquifer systems across the globe and found that nearly half of them have fallen since 2000. Meanwhile, only about 7% of the aquifers rose in that time period.

Some of the most affected areas were those with dry climates or large swaths of land dedicated to agriculture, such as California's Central Valley, per The Times.

Why is the study concerning?

According to the lead author, Scott Jasechko, who spoke with The Times, groundwater declines can lead to sinking land, seawater that contaminates coastal aquifers, streams that leak, and wells that run dry.

The researchers also found a strong correlation between decreased precipitation and falling groundwater levels. Drought is one consequence of a warming world — in fact, a recent report found that about a quarter of the world's population lived under drought conditions in the past two years.

Drought isn't the only consequence of rising global temperatures. While severe weather such as hurricanes, droughts, atmospheric rivers, and flooding have always occurred, scientists agree that climate change supercharges these events, making them more powerful and dangerous to our communities.

The good news is that governments and researchers have come up with a number of innovative ways to help citizens cope with the impacts of worsening weather. For instance, some cities are utilizing reflective or super white paints to lower temperatures. Scientists have even developed a way to create "heat-resistant" plants.

What's being done about sinking groundwater levels?

It's not all bad news. The researchers also compared water levels from 2000-20 to those spanning 1980-2000 in about 500 aquifers and found that groundwater declines had slowed in about 20% of them. In another 16%, trends reversed, and groundwater levels rose, The Times reported.

The reasons for aquifer recovery vary. In some areas, such as Bangkok and California's Coachella Valley, government regulations and programs to reduce groundwater use seem to be making a difference.

"What we often hear is groundwater decline is just happening everywhere. And actually, the picture is much more nuanced than that," Donald John MacAllister, a hydrologist who reviewed the study, told the publication. "We need to learn lessons from places where things are maybe slightly more optimistic."

The Times also noted that causes of groundwater decline vary from place to place — in big cities, the water goes to households, while rural areas use it more for irrigation.

That means you can do your part by conserving water — cutting your water waste in half could preserve an estimated 5,500 gallons a year and save you money in the process.

