Grizzly bears target hunters in 2 separate incidents — here are the scary details

Being cautious and respectful around animals is critical for your safety and for wildlife's.

What happened?

Multiple hunters in Montana narrowly escaped dangerous encounters with grizzly bears, according to a report by KBZK Bozeman. In the first incident, two hunters ran into a grizzly near an elk carcass. When the bear came toward them, they fired handguns into the air, which scared the grizzly off.

In the second incident, a hunter was alone when a grizzly charged. The hunter used bear spray in self-defense and escaped. Thankfully, no people or bears were injured in these encounters.

Why is it concerning?

Grizzly attacks happen every year in the U.S. and Canada when hunting season overlaps with the bears preparing for winter hibernation. The Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks department (FWP) said it's always best to prevent encounters with bears rather than deal with conflict in the wild.

It's possible that some of these incidents happen because grizzlies are searching for more food sources ahead of their hibernation. Human population growth directly contributes to climate change, resource shortages, and habitat destruction.

When we take care to protect and respect our environment, we ultimately help protect our communities, promote greater biodiversity, and support thriving natural ecosystems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

What can I do to help?

To stay safe in areas known to be populated with bears, it's important to follow the laws and official guidelines from the local parks department.

According to KBZK Bozeman, the Montana FWP recommends that hikers and hunters carry bear spray, be prepared to use it immediately, and avoid animal carcasses, as they often attract bears.

It's smart to stay in groups and not wander alone. More people can make more noise to alert bears of human presence and help fend off attacks. It's also easy to be surprised by grizzlies in close range, so it's best to avoid densely forested areas with limited visibility.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.