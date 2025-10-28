Officials issue warning after hunter is attacked by group of bears: 'We believe the calls attracted the grizzly bear family'

"The deceased bear was the same one involved in the attack."

An elk hunter survived an animal attack in southeastern British Columbia, according to the CBC. Conservation officers believe the hunter's elk calls may have attracted the bear, leading to the encounter in early October.

Instead of beckoning game, the hunter's calls — mimicking the sounds of a bull to lure a female elk — may have caught the attention of a grizzly bear and her cubs. The attack occurred in the East Kootenay area of British Columbia, a mountainous region of Canada.

"We believe the hunter was calling and we believe the calls attracted the grizzly bear family group towards him," said Tobe Sprado, B.C. Conservation Officer Service inspector, per the CBC.

Grizzly bears can be not only large but also aggressive, fast, and unpredictable, making them an apex predator at the top of the food chain. The hunter reportedly managed to fire one shot in self-defense, which scared the bears off and allowed him to wait for rescue.

CTV News later confirmed that the adult grizzly bear was found dead, noting that officials were "able to confirm the deceased bear was the same one involved in the attack through DNA analysis."

As of October 18, the cubs had not been located, but the hunter's condition had stabilized and he was recovering in the hospital.

As human activity encroaches on green spaces, people and wildlife are pushed closer together. Sprawling construction and bright, noisy cities are bringing animals into greater proximity with humans and altering their behavior.

This human-wildlife encounter, however, seemingly saw the human enter more of the animal's realm. And while the hunter should not be blamed for his own terrible injuries, the serious situation has provided an educational opportunity in letting the public know that use of animal calls could bring danger.

Outdoor activities that bring people into close proximity with wildlife — from hiking to camping, fishing, and hunting — require heightened vigilance. Outdoor enthusiasts will want to be prepared with information about any recent bear sightings and with tools they know well how to use, such as bear spray.

Sprado underscored this essential item, telling the CBC, "Sometimes you might get separated from your firearm, or the predator may be too close for you to use the firearm so they need to have access to bear spray."

Outdoor enthusiasts should also let friends or family know about their plans, including details about where they are headed and when they plan to return. This information can support search and recovery efforts should anything go awry. According to the CBC, the authorities were aware of the hunter's location, which expedited his rescue.

In the long term, supporting the conservation of public lands as protected, uninterrupted habitats for wildlife can also help to improve safety for humans and for animals.

